RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. Today will be sunny and less windy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight will be clear with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Clouds will increase on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A storm system will bring rain to the area on Tuesday. Rain will be steady at times, especially late in the afternoon into the evening. Cool air will be wedged into the area, keeping temperatures most of the day in the 40s northwest of Richmond and 50s in the metro. The high for the day will likely occur later in the evening.

Rain will exit Wednesday morning. Storm total rainfall will likely be around or above 1", but there is the potential for some totals over 2".

Wednesday will turn partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Here is a look at regional and national holiday travel weather.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

There will be the slight chance of a shower on Friday.

Computer models differ on what happens next weekend. There looks to be the chance of some showers, but there will be many dry hours. Highs will be in the 50s.

