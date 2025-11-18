Rain will move through Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase during the day Tuesday, with rain across northern Virginia in the late afternoon and across central Virginia Tuesday night.

The rain will end very early Wednesday, with partly cloudy and seasonal weather the remainder of the day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. A better chance for rain will arrive late Friday into early Saturday.

The timing of the rain ending Saturday is still in question, but it appears as though it will end by mid-morning.

Dry and seasonal weather is likely early next week.

