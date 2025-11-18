Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Rain will move through Richmond overnight

Rain will move through Richmond overnight
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase during the day Tuesday, with rain across northern Virginia in the late afternoon and across central Virginia Tuesday night.

The rain will end very early Wednesday, with partly cloudy and seasonal weather the remainder of the day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. A better chance for rain will arrive late Friday into early Saturday.

The timing of the rain ending Saturday is still in question, but it appears as though it will end by mid-morning.

Dry and seasonal weather is likely early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone