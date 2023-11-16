Sunny and warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

Clouds will increase Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be the slight chance of a shower by late evening into Friday night, but not all areas will see rain.

On Saturday, clouds will give way to sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s, with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Showers will move into the area Monday night.

A storm system will bring rain to the area for much of Tuesday. Many computer models are showing the potential for over 1/2 inch of rain, and some have over 1 inch.

Rain will exit early Wednesday morning, and the rest of the day will be dry. No major travel weather issues will be around the our area, but there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia.

Thanksgiving will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

