Much warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be dry this morning for the Richmond Marathon, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s around 7 a.m. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by around 10:30 a.m.

It will be a much warmer day with highs near or above 70 in most locations away from the coast, with low to mid 60s along the coast. Sun will mix with occasional cloudiness during the day.

There will be clouds around tonight. There is a slight chance of a shower or some sprinkles. Lows will be 55-60.

A cold front will pass through the area around daybreak Sunday. A brief shower or a few sprinkles are possible. Clouds will then clear, leading to a sunny day. Highs will range from the mid 60s northwest to the mid 70s southeast. Winds will shift to the northwest, and will gust over 25 mph at times. Due to the dry ground, drier air, and gusty winds, an increased risk of fire danger is possible.

Sunday night will be colder with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Monday night will drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, and there's a chance of some showers by late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Highs will warm into the lower 60s on Thursday, and will be around 70 on Friday.

A few showers are possible Friday night.

