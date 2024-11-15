Drying out this afternoon with winds gusts over 20 mph possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- After some early morning showers, clouds will decrease Friday afternoon. Highs will be 55-60. Wind gusts over 20 mph will be possible in central Virginia, with some gusts over 30 mph at the coast. Coastal flood alerts are in effect for minor to moderate coastal flooding, especially the first half of Friday.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures for the Richmond Marathon will be in the low to mid-40s at 7 a.m., and around 60 at noon.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

A chance of showers will return for Wednesday into Thursday.

Tropical Storm Sara will track slowly across Honduras the next few days. It should eventually move towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It now appears that Sara could dissipate before moving into the Gulf Of Mexico. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

