Mild today, warming up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will give way to some sunshine today. Highs will be 65-70° across much of the region, with some lower 60s at the coast. Today's sunset is 5:11 p.m. EST.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s, with some isolated upper 30s possible.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Election Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday as highs jump into the mid and upper 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers by late Thursday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Some scattered showers will be around on Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

Next weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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