A dry and mild weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear this morning. Some of our coldest outlying areas are in the low to mid 30s, and a frost advisory is in effect for southern Virginia until 9 a.m. There will be frost possible elsewhere, but in those areas, the growing season has ended and advisories will no longer be issued there.

Today will be sunny with much lighter winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be cold again with lows in the 30s to around 40. The coldest outlying areas will dip into the low and mid 30s.

Clocks fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to Eastern Standard Time.

(WTVR)

Sunday will have sunshine with increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

A system will pass to our southeast Sunday night into the first part of Monday. This will bring some showers to the region, with the highest chance for rain southeast of Richmond.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the 60s, but some spots will hit the lower 70s on Wednesday before a cold front moves through Wednesday night.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.