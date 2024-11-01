Warm today, cooler this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will increase clouds across the region today. There could be an isolated shower in a few spots, but much of the area will remain dry. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There will be some clouds around tonight. A shower is possible across southern Virginia. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds will decrease Saturday, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be 65-70.

Saturday night will be the coldest of the next week. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the metro, with some mid 30s are possible in outlying areas.

This is the weekend we change the clocks. We fall back one hour to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday. Sunrise will be 6:37 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:08 p.m.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will warm into the low and mid 70s on Monday, and will be around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will move into the area Wednesday into Thursday. A sprinkle could occur to the northwest on Wednesday, with a shower or two possible Thursday.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday, with 60s for next weekend.

Tropics: we continue to watch an area in the Caribbean, which shows a moderate chance of development. There is a disturbance near Puerto Rico, and this has a low chance of development.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.