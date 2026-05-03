Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Sunny Sunday, warming up into mid-week

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clearing out, and it is a cool morning with a slight breeze. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. from western Louisa up to Orange and Culpeper counties.

Today will be mainly sunny and a bit milder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine and warmer temperatures the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance may cause a few scattered showers or storms on Wednesday, with the best chance well northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will be higher Wednesday and Thursday, and some thunderstorms are possible. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s.

Skies will clear out again for Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will be around 70.

As of now, it looks like next weekend will have highs in the 70s. A few showers may occur on Saturday.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

drought.png

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone