Sunny Sunday, warming up into mid-week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clearing out, and it is a cool morning with a slight breeze. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. from western Louisa up to Orange and Culpeper counties.

Today will be mainly sunny and a bit milder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine and warmer temperatures the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance may cause a few scattered showers or storms on Wednesday, with the best chance well northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will be higher Wednesday and Thursday, and some thunderstorms are possible. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s.

Skies will clear out again for Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will be around 70.

As of now, it looks like next weekend will have highs in the 70s. A few showers may occur on Saturday.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

(WTVR)

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