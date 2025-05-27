Expect rain to return to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday morning will be cloudy and dry, but rain will arrive by midday and will be likely by mid afternoon. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 60s and remain cool through Wednesday.

Patchy light rain and drizzle will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Heavier showers will be possibly by midday Wednesday. The rain should taper by Wednesday evening.

Showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will increase again Friday, with scattered showers and storms possible on Saturday as well.

We'll finally see the pattern mellow out a bit by late this weekend, with dry weather expected Sunday into early next week.

