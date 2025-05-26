Watch Now
It will be a mostly cloudy Memorial Day with highs in the 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning rain, then mostly cloudy and cool for Memorial Day.

The high will only make it into the upper 60s.

The clouds may thin a bit later in the day. Clouds will return tonight with a low in the lower to middle 50s.

Our next storm system will spread rain into the region later Tuesday, with a steadier rain likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. The pattern will remain unsettled through the rest of the week, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. However, temperatures will be on the rise back to around 80.
Next weekend looks seasonably warm, with the threat for a few isolated shower and thunderstorms popping up each afternoon and evening.

