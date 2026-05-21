Heat wave breaks today, a few showers and storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will pass southward today, bringing relief after four straight days in the 90s.

Sun will mix with increasing clouds this morning. Some showers will be possible, mostly across far northern and northwestern Virginia. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon in the metro, and last into the evening.

Highs will range from the low/mid 70s far northwest, to the upper 70s and lower 80s in the metro, to 85-90 across far southern Virginia.

Lows tonight will drop into the 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with some showers around Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Friday, and 65-70 Saturday.

Rain chances will drop a bit for Sunday, as highs warm into the mid and upper 70s.

Scattered storms will be possible on Memorial Day with highs 75-80.

Highs will be in the 80s next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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