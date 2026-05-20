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Heat wave continues Wednesday; cooler temps and rain ahead

Wednesday remains hot with big weather changes the rest of the week including rain chances
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be the final day of this heat wave with highs again reaching the mid 90s under sunny skies.

The record high for Wednesday is 97 degrees set in 2022.

A cold front will move through central Virginia early Thursday morning, bringing relief from the heat and a chance for rain, especially late in the day.

A few storms will be possible across counties north and west of Richmond Thursday afternoon and evening.

The front will stall across North Carolina, but close enough to bring us a continued chance for rain Friday.

Rain chances will continue Saturday, but will be lower Sunday through through Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain well below normal Thursday through Sunday, with highs staying in the 60s in some areas for the four day stretch.

Temperatures will climb to near normal by Memorial Day.

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