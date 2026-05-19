Near-record heat persists across Virginia through Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another potentially record-tying hot day, with highs in the mid 90s.

The record for Tuesday in Richmond is 97 degrees set in 1962.

Wednesday will be the final day of the heat wave with highs again reaching the mid 90s.

The record high for Wednesday is 97 degrees set in 2022.

A cold front will move through central Virginia early Thursday morning, bringing relief from the heat and a good chance for rain.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day.

The front will stall across North Carolina, but close enough to bring us a continued chance for rain Friday. Rain chances will be lower Saturday through Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb back to near or above normal Saturday through Memorial Day.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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