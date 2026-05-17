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Summerlike days ahead with 90 degree weather. Where's the rain?

Summerlike days ahead with 90 degree weather - where's the rain?
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A ridge of high pressure is building over the region which will deliver several days of unusually hot weather for this time of year.

The heat continues to build on Sunday, with highs in the low 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

An isolated shower during the late afternoon and evening can't be ruled out, although most of us will likely remain dry.

The heat will persist through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a good amount of sunshine.

The next possibility for showers and a few storms will be midweek, as a cold front approaches from the west.

A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up later Wednesday, with higher rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Behind the front, we’ll get a break from the heat, with temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s. It will remain a bit unsettled with the threat for scattered showers continuing into at least the early part of next weekend.

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