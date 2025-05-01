Warm, humid days with scattered storms Thursday through Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms are possible, with the best chance across northwestern Virginia.

Scattered storms will become a little more likely on Friday, mostly in the late afternoon and early evening.

It will be a little humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will pass through the region late Saturday.

Showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

It will be much cooler on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers will be possible, mainly in the morning.

Milder weather will continue through at least the first half of next week, with a low chance for rain each day.

