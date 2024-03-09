Soggy Saturday; clocks "spring forward" tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see periods of steady rain much of the day, with rain turning more scattered towards evening. A rumble of thunder is possible. Over 1/2" of rainfall is likely. Winds will pick up and gust over 25 mph. Highs will range from the mid 50s northwest to the lower 60s southeast.

Coastal flooding will be an issue into Sunday.

Tonight, we "spring forward" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to Daylight Saving Time. Sunrise Sunday is 7:27 a.m., and sunset is 7:12 p.m.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy with some gusts over 30 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Lows will drop down in the low/mid 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. Some 20s are possible in outlying areas.

Monday will be sunny with highs 55-60. Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph. It will be in the 30s again at night.

It will be warmer Tuesday with highs 65-70, and highs will be in the low to mid 70s the rest of the week.

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive later Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.