Powerful storm system headed to Virginia; here's what to expect on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have variable cloudiness Tuesday, with breezy southwest winds boosting temperatures into the low to mid-60s.

Tonight will be warmer, with lows only falling into the lower 50s.

A powerful storm system will move into the region by Wednesday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Showers are expected during the day, along with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the midafternoon hours.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.

Behind the front, Thursday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with highs in the 50s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny and seasonably cool.

Temperatures should return to the 60s on Saturday, but another cold front will bring a few scattered showers later in the day. A better chance for rain is expected on Sunday.

