What you need to know about Monday's severe storm and tornado threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be very warm and more humid, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A spotty shower is possible the first half of the day.

Then a cold front will approach later in the day, increasing the threat for showers and thunderstorms by later in the afternoon through the evening.

Some of these storms could be severe with strong winds and large hail. A few tornadoes are possible.

Much of the CBS 6 viewing area is under a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Make sure you stay weather aware. For the latest forecast, interactive radar, and severe alerts, download the CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Behind the front, Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low 40s, with some 30s in outlying communities.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will reach back into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. There may be an isolated shower Thursday afternoon, with a higher risk of a few showers and thunderstorms later Friday.

A few scattered showers and some thunder will be possible next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.