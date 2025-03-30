Warm weather continues, severe storms on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy today. It will be warm again, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few spotty showers are possible, with the best chance well west of I-95.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday will warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A shower is possible the first half of the day. A cold front will increase the threat of showers and storms later in the afternoon through the evening.

Some of these storms could be severe with strong winds and large hail. A few tornadoes are possible. The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.

Make sure you stay weather aware.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows Tuesday night will be the coldest of the week, with 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. Highs will be 65-70.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Thursday with the slight chance of a shower.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday and Saturday. After highs in the lower 80s Friday, highs will be in the 70s Saturday.

