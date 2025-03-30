Watch Now
Severe storm threat Monday, tornadoes possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will approach from the west Monday afternoon.

Widely scattered storms will develop by late afternoon in western Virginia. These storms will turn a little more numerous heading into the evening.

The storms that do develop may be severe. The primary threats will be strong wind gusts and large hail. However, due to a decent amount of wind shear around, storms could rotate and produce tornadoes.

One item in our favor is that the storms may end up being widely scattered, so potentially, not all areas will see storms.

The threat will end in eastern Virginia around midnight.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler.

