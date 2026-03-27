Cooler weather in Richmond, rain likely Friday afternoon into evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will sink southward Friday. Highs before noon will range from the 60s north, the low to mid 70s in the metro, and the lower 80s far southwest. Temperatures will drop for the afternoon hours.

A passing shower is possible in the morning, but rain will be more likely from mid to late afternoon through the evening. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

It will be much cooler Saturday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows Saturday night will drop into the 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will turn warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The warming trend will last into mid-week, with highs in the low/mid 70s Monday, upper 70s/lower 80s Tuesday, and low to mid 80s Wednesday.

Most of that period will be dry, but a passing shower will be possible on Monday. A better chance of rain will arrive late in the week.

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