Breezy and cool Wednesday ahead of 'light freeze' for some on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be breezy and cool, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday morning will bring a light freeze to parts of Virginia, generally north and west of Richmond. Sunshine is expected for much of the day with highs again in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Friday, especially west of the I-95 corridor.

We'll have a nice warm-up this weekend, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

A storm system will bring some showers on Sunday. A cold front will track through the area on Monday, possibly causing some strong storms.

