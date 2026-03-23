Sunny and dry Monday brings increased Virginia fire danger from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will bring the possibility of a few showers early Monday morning. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder. Skies will become partly sunny, very dry and breezy.

There will be increased fire danger from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. today.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with temperatures remaining steady or even lowering a few degrees during the afternoon due to a gusty north breeze. Drier air will also move into the region during the afternoon.

Monday night will be chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Tuesday will then be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Tuesday night will be back in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will then rebound for the second half of the week, with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and the low to mid 70s Thursday into Friday. The next cold front will bring some showers Friday, followed by another shot of cooler air for next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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