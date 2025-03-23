Cooler with sunshine today

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be about 10° cooler than yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most areas, but in the lower 50s at the coast. Winds will be a lot lighter today. Some clouds will increase from the west by late afternoon into the evening.

A few light showers are possible late this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A system will bring some showers to the area on Monday, mostly in the morning into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Much of Tuesday will be dry, but a few showers are possible in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A few showers are possible early Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs will warm into the lower 70s Friday, and 75-80 next weekend.

