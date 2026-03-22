Much warmer today, near-record highs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mostly clear this morning. A few areas of fog are possible, especially near the coast.

Today will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be mainly 85-90°, with 70s near the coast. The record high for Richmond is 90°, set back in 1938. The normal high for today is 62°.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers and storms tonight into Monday morning. The best chance of rain will be well north of I-64. Lows by daybreak will be around 60.

Highs Monday will be 65-70° in the morning, with temperatures falling by noon. Drier air will move into the region during the afternoon.

Monday night will be cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will get back into the mid 60s Wednesday, and the low to mid 70s Thursday.

A shower or two is possible by late Thursday, with a better chance for some showers on Friday.

Highs next weekend will be in the 50s on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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