Breezy and cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover clouds will decrease this morning. The first half of the day will be breezy with some gusts over 20 mph.

Skies will be mainly sunny for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which will be around 15° cooler than yesterday.

There will be a few clouds tonight. Lows will be in the 30s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A sprinkle is possible in northern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will pass Saturday evening, and highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some showers will be possible on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will cool to around 60 mid-week, but will rise into 70s next weekend.

