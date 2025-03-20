Spring begins today with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is the first day of spring, with the vernal equinox at 5:01 a.m.

We will see increasing clouds today. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph. An approaching cold front will cause some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chance for rain in the metro will be mid to late afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s for the metro, with some 60s to the northwest.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the 30s.

Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Highs will be around 70 on Saturday. We will see a mix of clouds and sun, and it will be breezy. A few sprinkles are possible in far northern Virginia. A cold front will pass in the evening, and Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be the chance of a few showers on Monday, and possibly on Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.