Highs flirt with 60° in Richmond with warmer weekend weather ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be a bit warmer with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be 55-60 for the metro, but will range from around 50 near the coast to the lower 60s southwest.

The vernal equinox will occur at 10:46 a.m. Friday, which is the astronomical start to spring. Highs Friday will get well into the 60s.

A few showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, with drier air moving in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds and highs around 80. A few showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with morning lows in the low to mid 30s, and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer air will build in during the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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