A warm final full day of winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds as the day wears on. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with 60s near the coast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

The vernal equinox, the astronomical start to spring, occurs at 5:01 a.m. Thursday.

Clouds will increase Thursday morning, and there will be scattered showers and storms around in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 70. A few sprinkles are possible in northern Virginia. A cold front will pass through the region Saturday evening.

Sunday will be cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be another chance of showers on Monday.

