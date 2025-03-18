Watch Now
Sunny and warm Tuesday, next cold front will bring showers Thursday

Rain returns to the area late Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday and Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and the mid 70s on Wednesday. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s.

The next cold front will bring showers Thursday afternoon and evening, followed by another shot of cooler air on Friday (highs in the 50s).

The weekend looks variably cloudy with a few showers possible late Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will be in the 60s. Lows will be in the 30s Saturday morning and the low 40s on Sunday morning.

Rain will likely return to the area next Monday.

