Warmer weekend, severe storm threat increasing for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, and it will be less windy. Highs will be in the 60s away from the coast. Some increasing haze will occur due to upper-air winds bringing some wildfire smoke in from the west.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will have morning sunshine, followed by skies turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There is the chance of a shower before sunset, mostly west of I-95, with a better chance of showers during the evening and Sunday night. Highs will be in the 60s away from the coast.

A strong cold front will bring the threat for severe weather on Monday. It will be a windy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s, and gusts over 30 mph.

Scattered showers will be possible early in the morning. A line of storms may develop after 10 a.m. for central and eastern Virginia. The cold front will bring a better chance of a line of powerful thunderstorms in the afternoon from around 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There is an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather for the entire CBS 6 viewing area. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, with winds over 60 mph, with the potential for gusts over 70 mph. Some large hail is possible.

There is a risk of at least isolated tornadoes, some of which may produce winds over 100 mph. However, some of the computer model guidance suggests there could be multiple tornadoes. Stay weather aware on Monday. We will have further updates over the next 48 hours.

Behind the front, it will be colder on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low and mid 20s, which will produce a hard freeze.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Warmer air will move in later in the week, with highs around 60 Thursday, and in the low to mid 60s on Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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