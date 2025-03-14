Expect highs in 60s on Friday in Richmond, severe weather possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will start off with clouds and fog, and a few sprinkles are possible. Clouds will give way to sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s for the metro, but will be in the 50s near the coast, and closer to 70 to the far southwest.

Saturday will have variable cloudiness with highs near 70 away from the coast. An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible, mostly northwest of Richmond.

It will be windy on Sunday with showers developing as a storm system approaches.

Rain chances will be higher west of I-95 the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 70s. There will be the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Skies will turn mostly sunny on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Highs will be 65-70 on Tuesday and 75-80 on Wednesday.

There will be the chance of a few showers Thursday.

Highs will be in the 60s at the end of the week.

