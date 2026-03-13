Sunny and windy Friday; severe weather possible Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. The winds will pick up through the afternoon and gust to 35 mph.

Highs will get back into the 60s to around 70 this weekend. A few showers are possible Sunday.

It will be near 70 Monday, but another cold front will bring the chance of showers and potentially strong thunderstorms.

Lows Monday night will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s, with a hard freeze likely.

Highs will get back into the 60s later next week.

