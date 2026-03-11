Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Record-breaking heat, storms possible Wednesday in Virginia

Skies will become partly sunny and very warm today with a high in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated or stray shower or storm will be possible this afternoon.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued very warm. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Our forecast high in Richmond of 86 degrees will break the standing record of 82 set in 1990.

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible late in the afternoon.

A seasonally strong cold front will arrive Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s around sunrise but will fall into the mid 40s by sunset.

The rain could mix with wet snowflakes (melting on the way down), but surface temps will be well above freezing.

Friday will be mostly sunny and typical with respect to temperatures, with lows in the low 30s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We'll have a warm-up this weekend, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and variably cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers Sunday.

Another cold front will arrive next Monday, bringing showers Monday followed by much colder weather Tuesday and Wednesday. A hard freeze still appears likely on a couple of mornings next week. Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

