Warmer week ahead, with highs reaching 70s several days

RICHMOND, Va. -- A system will pass to our south today, bringing a little extra cloud cover, especially south of Richmond.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s, with some upper 60s possible northwest of Richmond, where there will be more sun.

Highs will then jump into the 70s on Tuesday and likely stay there for much of the week across the metro area. On Wednesday, a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast. Highs in the metro will be in the low 70s but will be much cooler along the coast.

Rain chances will remain low all week. Next weekend looks warm, with a few spotty showers possible on Saturday and a higher threat of showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

