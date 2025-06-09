Warm Monday ahead with increasing storm chances Tuesday; severe weather possible before midweek clearing

RICHMOND, Va. — Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with warm and humid conditions continuing across the region. While a stray shower or storm is possible later in the day, chances remain low for most areas.

Storm chances increase late Monday night into early Tuesday morning as clouds return to the area.

Overnight temperatures will only drop to about 70 degrees.

Tuesday brings scattered showers around 5 a.m., followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday, with the potential for gusty winds in some areas.

After Tuesday's system moves through, the region will enjoy dry conditions for a couple days. Wednesday and Thursday will feature slightly lower humidity levels.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the next several days, potentially climbing into the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast shows another round of thunderstorms developing across the area.

