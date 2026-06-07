Hot again today, a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a more humid day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near or above 90, and the humidity will make it feel a little hotter.

There is the chance of a shower this morning, mostly north of I-64. As a cold front moves into the region, a few thunderstorms are possible from around noon into this evening. Not all areas will see rain, but the storms that do develop could produce some strong gusts and heavy downpours. Much of the area is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Monday will gradually turn less humid. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the 70s along the coast, to the low/mid 80s in the metro, to near 90 far southwest.

Tuesday will be a lot less humid. After morning lows in the 50s, highs will rebound into the low and mid 80s.

It will turn hotter and more humid the rest of the week with highs at or above 90. Some mid to upper 90s are possible by Friday, with a heat index near 100.

A few pop-up storms are possible each day, but not all areas will see rain.

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