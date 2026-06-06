A hot weekend, isolated storms possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be slightly more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s away from the immediate coast.

Tonight will be warm with lows 65-70.

Sunday will be more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel a few degrees hotter. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.

As a cold front approaches from the north, a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Not too many areas will see the storms, but the storms that do develop could produce some strong gusts. The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Monday will be less humid and a bit cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s across the metro, but will range from the upper 70s at the coast, to near 90 far southwest of Richmond.

Monday night will be the coolest of the week, with lows in the 50s.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. A few storms will be possible in western Virginia.

Highs will get back to around 90 on Wednesday, and will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday through next weekend. It will turn increasingly more humid, making it feel a few degrees hotter.

We will get into an unsettled pattern, and there will be the chance of some pop-up storms each day.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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