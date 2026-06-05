Sunny and hot in Richmond on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mainly sunny and hotter, but humidity levels will still be fairly comfortable. Highs will be in the lower 90s away from the coast.
A powerful geomagnetic storm could produce faint auroras as far south as Virginia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
Saturday will be hot and a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.
A cold front will move through the region Sunday with a few storms possible. The best chance for a storm will be from mid-afternoon into the evening. It will be more humid and highs will hit or exceed 90.
It will be a little cooler and less humid Monday into Tuesday, but it will turn hotter the rest of next week. A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances are low.
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