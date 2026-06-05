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Sunny and hot in Richmond on Friday

Friday will be mainly sunny and hotter, but humidity levels will still be fairly comfortable. Highs will be in the lower 90s away from the coast.
Sunny and hot in Richmond on Friday
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mainly sunny and hotter, but humidity levels will still be fairly comfortable. Highs will be in the lower 90s away from the coast.

A powerful geomagnetic storm could produce faint auroras as far south as Virginia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will be hot and a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front will move through the region Sunday with a few storms possible. The best chance for a storm will be from mid-afternoon into the evening. It will be more humid and highs will hit or exceed 90.

It will be a little cooler and less humid Monday into Tuesday, but it will turn hotter the rest of next week. A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances are low.

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