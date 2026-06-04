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Highs Thursday will reach upper 80s. It will turn hotter Friday.

It will turn hotter for Friday through Sunday, with many inland locations near or above 90. It will turn a bit more humid Saturday into Sunday.
Highs Thursday will reach upper 80s. It will turn hotter Friday.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs Thursday will reach 85-90 away from the coast, with bright sunshine.

It will turn hotter for Friday through Sunday, with many inland locations near or above 90. It will turn a bit more humid Saturday into Sunday.

A couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday as a cold front moves through, but not all areas will see rain.

A few showers are possible Monday, mostly in the morning and southwest of Richmond. It will be cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Highs will get back into the mid 80s Wednesday, and will be near or above 90 the rest of next week. The prospects for rain are low through mid-week.

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