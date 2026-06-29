Major heat coming to Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early drizzle and fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies that will become partly sunny this afternoon. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Our attention will then turn to some major heat that will impact much of the eastern United States later this week. Across central Virginia, highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday, rising to the upper 90s on Wednesday, with a heat index over 100°. By Thursday and Friday, triple-digit temperatures are expected for many locations, with a potential heat index of 105-110°.

Highs Saturday will still be in the upper 90s with a few scattered afternoon storms possible.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a few more scattered storms possible. Extended computer models indicate highs will stay near or above 90° for the following week.

The entire state continues in a drought. Although the area covered by extreme drought (level 4 out of 5) dropped by 7% in the past week, it still includes around one-quarter of Virginia.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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