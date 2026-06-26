Hot and humid Friday with Virginia storm chances lingering through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be hot and humid with an isolated afternoon storm. Storm chances increase this evening and overnight tonight. It will be hot with a high near 93.

Scattered storms will be possible again Saturday, with chances continuing into Sunday.

There will be a threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. Straight-line wind damage will be the primary concern.

Dry and seasonably hot weather is expected early next week.

A large ridge of high pressure will develop to our west next week, bringing our highs into the upper 90s Wednesday and around 100 next Thursday.

All of Virginia continues to be in a drought. The area covered by extreme drought has decreased very slightly, but it still encompasses one-third of the state.

The majority of the rest of the state is in a severe drought.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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