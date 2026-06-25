A warmer, more humid Wednesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies at times. We are looking at a warmer, more humid day, with a high in the upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will return to the area on Friday with showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms will be possible again Saturday, with chances continuing into Sunday.

Dry and seasonably hot weather is expected early next week.

All of Virginia continues to be in a drought. The area covered by extreme drought has decreased very slightly, but it still encompasses one-third of the state. The majority of the rest of the state is in a severe drought. Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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