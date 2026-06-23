Rain returns to Richmond on Tuesday and could be heavy at times

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers and storms will be possible from midday through late afternoon. A few storms could be severe, especially across far eastern Virginia and Hampton Roads. It will be cooler with a high near 81°.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with much lower humidity.

The next system will slowly approach from the west on Thursday. An isolated storm or two will be possible by evening. Rain chances will be higher on Friday. Scattered storms may linger into the early part of next weekend.

All of Virginia continues to be in a drought. The area covered by extreme drought has decreased very slightly, but it still encompasses one-third of the state. The majority of the rest of the state is in a severe drought.

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