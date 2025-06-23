Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Metro Richmond and much of central Virginia from 10 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat will intensify on Monday, with afternoon highs near the century mark.

The heat index is expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees.

The record high for Richmond is 101 degrees.

Tuesday’s high is expected to break 100 degrees. The Richmond record high is 102 degrees on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index could exceed 105 degrees at times.

As for rain chances, they are relatively low. However, an isolated afternoon storm may pop up on Tuesday, and chances will slowly increase for more scattered storms through the week.

The heat will ease just a few degrees at the end of the week, but the heat index will still exceed 100 degrees.

It looks like highs may stay in the 90s through the end of the month.

