Heat and humidity increase this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be moderately humid and hotter today. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Most areas will be dry, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 70.

Sunday will be about five degrees hotter, with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will break 100° in the afternoon.

It will be very hot and muggy Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 100°. The Richmond record high is 101° for Monday, and 102° for Tuesday.

The heat index will be 105-110° for most areas, but a few spots could break 110°.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100° Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index will exceed 105°. An isolated storm or two is possible.

Highs will drop a few degrees for Friday, and will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will be 100°-105°.

It looks like highs will be in the 90s through the end of the month.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.