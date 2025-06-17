Watch Now
Virginia prepares for heat wave with temperatures soaring in the 90s

Tom's Morning Update
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- After early rain, expect some scattered showers and storms late day Tuesday into the evening with temperatures back in the mid 80s. There is a Marginal Risk for a few severe storms this evening with the potential for damaging wind gusts.

Wednesday will bring even hotter weather across much of Central Virginia with partly sunny skies and lower chances for rain and temps in the low 90s..

By Thursday, the cold front will push through triggering scattered showers and storms during the day and night, but offering a brief cooldown for Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Finally a dry stretch of weather takes hold by the end of the week and carries us through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny, but the hazy, hot and humid conditions will be the big weather story. Highs approach mid 90s and remain there throughout much of next week.

During this heat wave expect temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits.

