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Looking ahead to storm threat later this week in Richmond

Thursday will be very hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Looking ahead to storm threat later this week in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a bit more cloud cover on Tuesday with a system to our southeast. Most areas will stay dry, but a shower is possible in southern and southeastern Virginia.

It will turn a little hotter Wednesday with highs around 90. Thursday will be very hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms possible.

The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Father's Day weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Showers and storms will return to the area next Monday.

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