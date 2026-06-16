Looking ahead to storm threat later this week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a bit more cloud cover on Tuesday with a system to our southeast. Most areas will stay dry, but a shower is possible in southern and southeastern Virginia.

It will turn a little hotter Wednesday with highs around 90. Thursday will be very hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms possible.

The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Father's Day weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Showers and storms will return to the area next Monday.

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