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Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid Monday in Richmond

Monday will be partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid, highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight will become mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid Monday in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid, highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight will become mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

There will be a bit more cloud cover on Tuesday with a system to our southeast. Most areas will stay dry, but a shower is possible in southern and southeastern Virginia.

It will turn a bit hotter Wednesday with highs around 90. Thursday will be very hot and humid again, with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Some more showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Next weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

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